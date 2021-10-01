U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.0025.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.43% of U.S. Global Investors worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

