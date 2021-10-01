Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $8.93 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $41.61 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.93 or 0.00018592 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00139824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.69 or 0.00499022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

