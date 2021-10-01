Unification (FUND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50,246.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $50,246.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00229356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00115020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

