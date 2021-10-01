United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Announces Dividend of $0.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 158.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Shares of UBFO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,708. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.84.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Security Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 263.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.