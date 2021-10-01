UpBots Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $358,894.00 (UBXT)

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One UpBots coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. UpBots has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $358,894.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UpBots has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00240177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00113002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013134 BTC.

UpBots Profile

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,886,178 coins. UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpBots’ official website is upbots.com . The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

Buying and Selling UpBots

