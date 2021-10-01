UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 1,465 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

