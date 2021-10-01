Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 97.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.93 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $761.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

