USDJ (USDJ) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. USDJ has a market cap of $14.82 million and $5.88 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00107118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,072.66 or 1.00032375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.25 or 0.06844451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.