Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Sells $335,175.75 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $14.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.00. 449,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,512. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.05 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $208.72 and a one year high of $353.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTN shares. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

