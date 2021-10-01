Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,040 shares during the quarter. Valvoline accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.94% of Valvoline worth $55,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 878,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,958,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,450 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.