Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.15

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $324.87 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001329 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.