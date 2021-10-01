Venus Market Cap Reaches $282.12 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $282.12 million and $35.84 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.11 or 0.00052409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,887.07 or 0.99965648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00078615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002106 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.26 or 0.00601752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,237,250 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

