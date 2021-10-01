Veolia Environnement S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.85 (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8486 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. 26,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.