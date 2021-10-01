Verge Achieves Market Capitalization of $351.79 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Verge has a total market cap of $351.79 million and approximately $22.01 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.00347485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,479,965,759 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

