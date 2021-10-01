Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $244,250.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 414,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.07 and a beta of 2.08.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
