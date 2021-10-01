Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $244,250.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 414,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vericel by 128,808.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

