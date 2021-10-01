VerusCoin (VRSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58,844.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $66.01 million and approximately $58,844.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00105071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.93 or 1.00146485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.72 or 0.06776189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,555,597 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

