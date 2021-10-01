Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,005.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.60 million and $15,005.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00350840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

