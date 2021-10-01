Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $201,571.93 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luke M. Scrivanich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 1,600,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

