VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 309.1% in September

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

