VIDT Datalink Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.76 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $45.43 million and approximately $26.76 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

