Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

VFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $713.60 million, a PE ratio of -208.50 and a beta of 3.66.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.