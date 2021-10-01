Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.11 by -0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 10.19. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,859. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 8.88 and a 12-month high of 13.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.22.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
