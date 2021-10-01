Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.11 by -0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 10.19. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,859. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 8.88 and a 12-month high of 13.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

