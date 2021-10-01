Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ: VWE) in the last few weeks:

10/1/2021 – Vintage Wine Estates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

9/30/2021 – Vintage Wine Estates had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Vintage Wine Estates had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Vintage Wine Estates had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Vintage Wine Estates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of VWE traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 10.22. 1,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,859. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 10.22.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.11 by -0.29. Research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,649,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

