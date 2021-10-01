Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney Sells 11,194 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97.

Shares of V stock traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.46. 7,922,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,129. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

