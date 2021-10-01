Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

