Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Get Volta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $8.65 on Friday. Volta has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.