Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 2,910 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 110,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,266. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

