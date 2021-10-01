Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 3,545 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.35% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 632.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $106.36. 19,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $113.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

