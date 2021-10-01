Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 5,826 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Southern by 59.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 181,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

