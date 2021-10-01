Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $162.74. 18,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,211. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.