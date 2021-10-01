Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.47. 47,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.