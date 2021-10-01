Wade G W & Inc. Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.55. 102,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,053. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

