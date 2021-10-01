Wade G W & Inc. Has $22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 3,370.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063,499 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 137,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,993. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.