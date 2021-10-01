Wade G W & Inc. Has $25.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.