Wade G W & Inc. Has $26.95 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.16. 225,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

