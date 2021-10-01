Wade G W & Inc. Has $33.36 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,766,000 after acquiring an additional 142,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.74. The company had a trading volume of 390,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $423.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

