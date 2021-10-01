Wade G W & Inc. Has $33.36 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,766,000 after purchasing an additional 142,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.74. 390,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,686. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

