Wade G W & Inc. Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 510,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,710,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.36. 1,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,518. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

