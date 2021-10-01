Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average is $162.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

