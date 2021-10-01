Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. 254,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.