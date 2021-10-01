Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 2,702 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 51,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 78,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 386,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

