Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 7,429 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 709,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 448,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

