Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.99. 8,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,359. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

