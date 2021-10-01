Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.48. 191,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

