Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 448,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

