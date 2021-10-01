Wade G W & Inc. Sells 9,354 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,767. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

