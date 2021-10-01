WaykiChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.93 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and $5.93 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

