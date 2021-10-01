WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $352.38 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $352.38 million and approximately $30.81 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00105564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00152622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.67 or 1.00012896 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.80 or 0.06856057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.