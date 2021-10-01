WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.46. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 22.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $8,129,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of WEX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $70,909,000.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.