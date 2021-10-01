Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

